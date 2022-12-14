Come Jan, Delhi Govt to offer 415 medical tests free

New Delhi, December 13
Announcing a New Year gift for Delhi residents, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today approved a proposal to increase the number of free medical tests from 212 to 415.
Residents could now avail these facilities from January 1, 2023, at all government hospitals, mohalla clinics and polyclinics.
As of now, the Delhi Government has 522 mohalla clinics, four MMCs, 21 polyclinics and 201 dispensaries in the national capital. All these medical facilities would now be offering 415 tests free of cost.
CM Arvind Kejriwal, who took to Twitter to inform residents, said, “It is our mission to provide quality health services and education to all sections of society. Healthcare has become very expensive and many people are not able to afford private healthcare.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case
The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...