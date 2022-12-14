Come Jan, Delhi Govt to offer 415 medical tests free

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

Announcing a New Year gift for Delhi residents, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today approved a proposal to increase the number of free medical tests from 212 to 415.

Residents could now avail these facilities from January 1, 2023, at all government hospitals, mohalla clinics and polyclinics.

As of now, the Delhi Government has 522 mohalla clinics, four MMCs, 21 polyclinics and 201 dispensaries in the national capital. All these medical facilities would now be offering 415 tests free of cost.

CM Arvind Kejriwal, who took to Twitter to inform residents, said, “It is our mission to provide quality health services and education to all sections of society. Healthcare has become very expensive and many people are not able to afford private healthcare.”