Commerce event at Hansraj College

New Delhi: Hansraj College’s commerce society invites students to participate in “Vanijya Utsav ’24”, featuring the competition, DeMercadeo 9.0. Scheduled for April 20, the online preliminaries will test students’ marketing prowess. The finals will take place on April 25, providing a platform for participants to showcase their innovative marketing strategies and leadership skills.
College to hold business contest
The commerce society of Kirori Mal College is set to host “Appulse ’24”, an engaging event designed to fuel students’ business acumen. Scheduled for April 25, the competition offers four challenging segments to test participants’ strategic thinking and leadership abilities. Interested students can register for the contest by April 19.
