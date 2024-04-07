‘Commercialisation of campus space’: JNUSU disrupts shooting of web series

PTI

New Delhi, April 6

The shooting of a web series on the “Emergency period in India” in the Jawaharlal Nehru University here was disrupted by the varsity’s student union on Saturday, even as the administration said it had granted permission for the shooting to take place on the university premises.

The JNUSU (Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union) objected to the shooting of the web series on campus at the administration block, terming it as “commercialisation” of the university space and demanded to know why permission was granted to film at the administration block when students are barred from protesting at the site.

Nearly 500 crew members have been stationed on campus for the past two days, setting up production facilities to shoot the web series on the Emergency period in India, a senior official said. “The JNUSU has illegally obstructed and tried to force film director Sudhir Mishra out of the JNU campus. The film director has taken due permission from the JNU authority to shoot the series,” the official said.

Production manager of the web series, Amar, said: “A large group of students assembled and started disrupting while we were filming a scene near the administration block. They also hackled director Sudhir Mishra and hurled abusive words against our team. We were forced to stop the shooting.”