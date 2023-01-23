 Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade : The Tribune India

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Police say they received several calls from commuters reporting traffic woes

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

A traffic jam at Vikas Marg in New Delhi. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui



PTI

New Delhi, January 23

Commuters had a harrowing time on Monday morning as they found themselves stuck in long jams on Central Delhi roads owing to restrictions made ahead of the Republic Day Parade rehearsal.

Police said they received several calls from commuters reporting traffic woes.

Vikas Marg (from Laxmi Nagar to ITO), Pragat Maidan and Akshardham were three of several such stretches which witnessed intractable snarls.

Ankita Singh, a commuter, said, "Traffic from Noida till Akshardham was heavy. The route leading towards ITO also had jam and the GPS showed 40 minutes to cover a distance of around 6 km."    

Several commuters took to Twitter to inform others about the traffic situation in the city, with one of them reporting heavy jams on ITO, Pragati Maidan and Geeta Colony flyover.

While one said that traffic did not move at ITO for over an hour, another commuter, who said he was stuck in jam for two hours, advised people against venturing out on roads.

Prerna Singh, who works in central Delhi, said, "I live in southern part of the city and reach my office within an hour and a half. However, there were several roads which were closed on Monday probably due to rehearsal of Republic Day and my cab took an extra 30 minutes to drop me to my place."

Kautilya Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Chanakyapuri and Hauz Khas also witnessed massive traffic.

The Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory on the arrangements and restrictions for the smooth conduct of Monday's full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade.

The rehearsals started at 10.30am from Vijay Chowk and passed via the Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, the roundabout statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhas Marg before concluding at the Red Fort.

According to the advisory, no traffic was allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6pm on Sunday till the end of the parade on Monday.

Vehicular movement was also banned on the Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road from 11pm on Sunday till the parade ended. The C-Hexagon-India Gate was closed from 9.15am on Monday till the parade crosses the Tilak Marg, the advisory stated.

Traffic on both sides of the roads was not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg from 10.30am. Cross-traffic was allowed only depending on the movement of the parade, it said. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

2
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
World

10 killed, 10 injured in California shooting after Lunar New Year party, search launched for gunman

6
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

7
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

8
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

9
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

10
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Police say they received several calls from commuters report...

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Vijaypur, nears Jammu city

Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu

The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...

Will get married when right girl comes along, bar set ‘very high’ because of my parents: Rahul Gandhi

Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi

In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...


Cities

View All

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

'Youth Dialogue' held

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

Update registration papers of used cars, owners told

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested