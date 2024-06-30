Commuters opt for Metro as city faces rain fury

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 29

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation recorded an impressive 69,36,425 passenger journeys on Friday, marking a significant increase from the previous day’s count of 62,58,072, metro officials said. This surge of almost seven lakh additional passengers occurred as people preferred the Metro over private vehicles and other modes of transport due to heavy rainfall that lashed the city and its peripheries.

“Even with the heavy rains, the Metro services ran smoothly and on time,” said a DMRC official.

