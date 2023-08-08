Complete T-junction work in month or face action, PWD told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 7

PWD Minister Atishi inspected the under-construction flyover at the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction on Monday.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the one-month delay in construction work, she reprimanded the officials.

Atishi issued an ultimatum stating that the remaining work must be completed within one month or else the officials would have to face action.

She emphasised that this flyover was a crucial project aimed at decongesting the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction and Ring Road. Therefore, any further delay in its construction would not be tolerated. Additionally, she directed the officials to expedite the pending work and provide regular progress reports.

During the inspection, Atishi said, “The Kejriwal government will not tolerate delays in such important projects. Therefore, every necessary step should be taken to complete the work within the newly set timeline, ensuring that the work is completed on time and opened for public soon.”

Briefing the minister about the construction status, the officials said that more than 90 per cent of the work has been completed and the pending work would be finished soon. The flyover would be opened to the public in September.

Atishi added that Sarai Kale Khan is one of the busiest areas in terms of traffic. Soon, this traffic load would increase due to the construction of the Rapid Rail Transit System. The area already has a railway station, Metro station and ISBT. Sarai Kale Khan will soon develop as a critical transport hub. Thus, officials must ensure that the flyover construction is completed soon.

The Kejriwal government is constructing a flyover at the Sarai Kale Khan T-Junction to make it congestion-free. This 643m-long, 3-lane flyover being built from ITO to Ashram will create a signal-free corridor on Ring Road, resulting in saving time and reduced fuel consumption for commuters.

The construction of this flyover will provide smooth traffic flow on Ring Road, benefiting the hundreds of thousands of vehicles that travel from ITO to Ashram daily.

Currently, there is an existing flyover for traffic travelling from Ashram to ITO. But in the opposite direction, from ITO to Ashram, traffic has to stop at the traffic signal at this T-Junction, causing congestion issues. After the completion of this 643m-long, 3-lane flyover, commuters will be relieved from this traffic jam.