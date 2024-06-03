Confident of Delhi win: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav expressed strong confidence in his party’s performance in the upcoming vote count for Delhi’s Lok Sabha seats on Sunday.

He stated that Congress polling agents were fully prepared and that the INDIA Alliance will secure all seven Lok Sabha seats, indicating a “clear rejection” of the BJP by Delhi’s electorate.

“Polling agents of Delhi Congress are fully prepared for the counting of votes in all seven Lok Sabha seats. Not only will the Congress candidates record thumping wins in the three constituencies we are contesting, but the INDIA Alliance will sweep all seven seats as people of Delhi have totally rejected the non-performing BJP,” said Yadav.

He pointed to the BJP’s decision to replace their sitting MPs as evidence of their incompetence and inactivity over the past decade. “The fact that BJP was forced to replace their sitting MPs is a clear indication that their MPs were incompetent and inactive in Delhi for the past 10 years,” Yadav added.

Dismissing the exit polls, Yadav asserted that these do not accurately reflect public opinion. “Exit polls’ opinions are not exact. On June 4, when the votes are counted, Congress and INDIA Alliance will storm to power in Delhi,” he claimed.

Yadav emphasised that the Delhi Congress has campaigned extensively and intensively across all seven seats, “sensing a strong desire for change among the electorate”. “The general trend is that people want change and they have voted for the INDIA bloc candidates en masse to throw out the BJP from Delhi,” he said.

He also referenced Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the exit polls, labelling these as biased. “Rahul Gandhi, has termed these exit polls as Modi’s polls. When the people of the country have voted for Congress and INDIA Alliance to win more than 295 seats, there is no justification for these proposed exit polls,” Yadav added.

