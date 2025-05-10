Cong holds rally to express solidarity with armed forces

To express solidarity with the Indian armed forces following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) organised a “Jai Hind Yatra” at Jantar Mantar here on Friday.

Led by DPCC president Devender Yadav, a large number of Congress workers from across the city took part in the rally to salute the courage and valour of Indian forces under ‘Operation Sindoor.’

The yatra was flagged off by senior Congress leaders, including AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera. Leaders such as Sachin Pilot, Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, Subhash Chopra, Supriya Shrinate, Alka Lamba, Uday Bhan Chib, Rajesh Lilothia, Udit Raj, Krishna Tirath and Sandeep Dikshit among others were present.

Holding the tricolour and raising slogans such as “Jai Hind” and “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan,” the crowd echoed their support for the armed forces and condemned terrorism. Speaking at the rally, Devender Yadav said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had made it clear that in the times of national crisis, the party stands above political lines and fully supports all military actions taken in national interest.

Yadav further demanded that India take a firm stand against Pakistan on international forums, including urging the IMF to stop funding a country that shelters terrorists. He also called for proper care and compensation for the victims of the Poonch attack and enhanced protection for border villages.