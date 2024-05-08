Congress, AAP and Swaraj India members join saffron party

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 7

With polling in Delhi less than 20 days away, prominent figures hailing from various political backgrounds, including the Congress, AAP and Swaraj India, made a collective shift to the BJP on Tuesday. The event was attended by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari.

Notable entrants from the AAP include Sanjay Kumar Gahlot, Jitendra Vaisla, Vishal Bedi and Gaurav Sharma, signalling a significant shift in political allegiance within the Capital.

Additionally, individuals such as social worker Sardar Harpal Singh Jaggi, along with Congress leaders Sher Singh, Balvinder Singh, Mangal Sen, Sanjay Sharma, Bhim Singh Aroda, Ankush Malik and Rakesh Prabhakar, joined the BJP ranks, alongside hundreds of their supporters.

Welcoming the new members, Sachdeva expressed optimism about their collective contribution to the BJP’s mission of national development. He underscored their entry as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inclusive vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and envisioned their involvement as pivotal in achieving electoral success, aiming to surpass the 400-mark in the elections.

Echoing Sachdeva’s sentiments, Tiwari emphasised the importance of strengthening the party’s foothold ahead of the elections in Capital. He highlighted the significance of the newcomers’ alignment with the BJP’s ideology and commended their established presence and rapport within their respective constituencies.

