Congress accuses BJP of diverting attention from important issues

New Delhi, May 19

Congress leader Anil Bhardwaj, who is the chairman of the communications department of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, has accused the BJP of sidestepping issues affecting the common people.

Community leaders extend support to Kanhaiya Leaders of Sarv Samaj belonging to Chaubisa gram panchayat, a group of several villages, on Sunday attended a mahapanchayat at Baba Shyam Giri Mandir and announced their support to Kanhaiya Kumar, who is the INDIA bloc candidate from the Northeast parliamentary constituency.

On the occasion, former Union Minister Sachin Pilot and former Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar were present. Pilot highlighted the role of an individual and the community in fostering social and economic parity. He said, “The OBC community, once courted by BJP leaders for political support, now finds itself marginalised,” he added.

Kanhaiya expressed gratitude for the support and said the INDIA bloc will ensure justice to Northeast Delhi. Talking about unity and empowerment, Anil Kumar said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advocates proportional representation for all communities.

On Sunday, he said during the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is diverting attention from important issues.

Bhardwaj said, “The BJP is ignoring fundamental issues such food, clothes, housing and employment. It is confusing people by diverting their attention from main issues.”

Flaying Delhi BJP MPs’ track record in addressing the problems of their constituents, the Congress leader said, “The BJP MPs have been representing all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi for 10 years, but they have failed to address the problems of people.”

“Before coming to power, the BJP had promised to provide 2 crore jobs to the youth every year, but the number of unemployed youth in the national capital has increased,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the INDIA bloc, he said, “On May 25, the aware voters of Delhi will vote for the victory of all seven INDIA bloc candidates as the Union Government has neglected the Capital.”

“If the Congress is voted to power, it will once again give a momentum to the country’s progress by implementing ‘5 Nyay’ and 25 guarantees included in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the welfare and development of the people of Delhi,” he added.

