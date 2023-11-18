Congress alleges lack of preparation for Chhath Puja

New Delhi, November 17
The Congress has criticised the Delhi Government for allegedly inadequate preparations for the Chhath Puja celebrations that began on Friday and will last till November 20.
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely criticised the Delhi Government expressed concern that residents from Poorvanchal in Delhi might be compelled to observe the religious festival in the polluted Yamuna, with the air quality index (AQI) exceeding the 400-mark.
While acknowledging the Lt Governor’s decision to declare Chhath Puja as a Dry Day, Lovely lamented the absence of arrangements for clean water in the Yamuna. He also highlighted the lack of coordination with the Haryana Government to release fresh water into the river beforehand.
He also raised concerns over the potential discharge of chemicals in the Yamuna, which renders the water unsuitable for ablutions during the Chhath Puja.
Lovely criticised the Railways for not running special trains for poorvanchalis to travel to their native villages for Chhath Puja. He added that the Union Government also treated poorvanchalis in a step-motherly manner, forcing many to stay in the polluted capital due to the lack of transportation alternatives.
