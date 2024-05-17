Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Northeast Delhi

New Delhi, May 17
Congress candidate from Northeast Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar was allegedly attacked with ink on Friday by some people in the constituency.
The incident happened outside the AAP office in the New Usmanpur area as Kahnhaiya was coming out after a party meeting with local Councillor Chhaya Sharma.
According to a complaint by Sharma, “Some persons came and put garland around Sh. Kanhaiya Kumar. After garlanding him, some persons threw ink on Sh. Kanhaiya Kumar and tried to assault him. When Smt. Chhaya Sharma tried to intervene, they misbehaved and threatened her.”
Kanhaiya in a statement said the attack was ordered by rival contender from the constituency Manoj Tiwari.
He said Tiwari, the sitting MP, is frustrated with his rising popularity and that is why he sent “goons” to attack him.
He said the public will give its answer to the violence with the vote on May 25.
Polling in the National Capital will take place on May 25 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election.
