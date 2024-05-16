Congress chief lays stress on door-to-door visits

New Delhi, May 15
Addressing an election gathering at Yamuna Vihar, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav emphasised the importance of door-to-door visits by INDIA bloc workers to rally support for North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. Yadav said, “It is the only way to provide justice to people from their suffering and to end the authoritarian rule of the Modi government.”
AICC parliamentary in-charge Sachin Pilot urged Congress workers to fortify the booths for electoral victory. “Leaders should adopt a booth each and remain vigilant throughout the day to ensure their consolidation and strength,” Pilot added.
Kumar pledged to address all shortcomings, vowing, “Upon winning, my first priority will be the all-round development of North East Delhi, which has seen no progress in the past 10 years.”
The rally, attended by a robust gathering of AAP and Congress workers, exuded an air of enthusiasm.
