Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launches ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’ initiative

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 3

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launched the ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’ initiative on Wednesday, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ineffective implementation of his ‘Modi ki guarantee’. He inaugurated the initiative from Kaithwara, New Usmanpur, in the northeast Delhi constituency, distributing pamphlets detailing the Congress’ ‘Paanch Nyay Pachees Guarantee’.

Kharge criticised Modi, stating, “We give a guarantee that our government has always worked for people and will always do so. The PM talks about Modi ki guarantee, but whatever guarantee he gives, it never succeeds, and till date, people have not received his guarantee.” He referenced Modi’s promise of providing two crore jobs annually, alleging that not even 20 crore jobs have been provided so far.

Kharge also expressed bewilderment at the propagation of falsehoods and condemnation of those who lie.

He criticised the BJP, alleging failure to fulfil promises of doubling farmers’ income and ensuring a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) of crops. He emphasised the Congress’ commitment to fulfilling its pledges, highlighting past initiatives such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, RTI, Right to Food and Right to Education.

Regarding income-tax notices to the Congress, Kharge accused the government of attempting to intimidate Opposition parties, expressing concern over the fairness of elections conducted under such circumstances. Asserting the Opposition’s right to disseminate their message in a democracy, Kharge announced the distribution of the Congress’ guarantee card to eight crore households nationwide with the ‘Panch Nyay Pachees Guarantee’.

Kharge outlined the Congress’ poll pitch, centred around the ‘Paanch Nyay’ pillars of justice, including ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’, and ‘Hissedari Nyay’. He confirmed that all Congress leaders and workers would personally take the guarantee card to households across the country, explaining the party’s vision for governance.

