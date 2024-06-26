Congress chief Yadav stresses grassroots engagement

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 25

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav addressed the executive committee meetings of the Adarsh Nagar and Karawal Nagar district Congress committees on Tuesday to gather suggestions on strengthening the party at the grassroots level and preparing for the Delhi Assembly elections.

“It is a matter of great pride for Congress workers that our vote share increased in the recent Lok Sabha elections,” Yadav said. “People are once again looking up to the Congress to provide good governance in Delhi,” he added.

The meetings, organised by district presidents Manoj Yadav and Adesh Bhardwaj, resulted in a resolution to hold monthly meetings of district and block Congress committees, fly party flags at members’ residences and engage with social organisations, RWAs and NGOs to bring them into the party fold.

Yadav emphasised the importance of continuous interaction with grassroots workers to strengthen the party at the booth level. “Discussions and interactions with grassroots-level workers will be a regular feature to strengthen the party at the booth level, positioning the party strongly for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls,” he said.

Prominent attendees included Kanhaiya Kumar, former Delhi minister Mangat Ram Singhal and other senior leaders who joined Yadav in encouraging Congress workers to continue their efforts.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the party is poised for a significant advancement, as people are now seeking change and competent, stable leadership,” Yadav asserted.

