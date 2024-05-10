Congress devises strategic plan to mobilise young voters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav has taken proactive measures to engage young voters and strengthen support for Congress and India bloc candidates. Yadav has delegated the task of leading publicity and motivation campaigns at the booth-level to the presidents of NSUI and Youth Congress, recognising the pivotal role of youth in shaping the nation’s future and upholding democracy.

“Delhi Congress is dedicated to ensuring that the voices of all demographics, especially the youth, are heard in this crucial election,” Yadav emphasised, adding, “With the backing of our star campaigners, we have outlined a comprehensive strategy to mobilise young voters, with NSUI and Youth Congress at the forefront.”

Former Delhi minister and Campaign and Strategy Committee chairman Haroon Yusuf, along with Chairman of the Communications Department Anil Bhardwaj, has been tasked with overseeing the booth-level publicity campaigns. Their guidance will steer the efforts of NSUI and Youth Congress as they strive to engage and motivate young voters across Delhi.

Addressing the concerning issue of unemployment under the BJP government’s tenure, Yadav expressed dismay over record-high levels of joblessness and unfulfilled promises. “The Congress is committed to tackling the pressing issue of unemployment by filling the 30 lakh job vacancies in various Central Government offices,” Yadav affirmed, highlighting the party’s dedication to its manifesto promises.

Bhardwaj emphasised the urgency of supporting India bloc to secure a brighter future for young voters. “The NSUI and Youth Congress teams will advocate tirelessly for policies that empower youth and combat rising unemployment,” Bhardwaj said.

