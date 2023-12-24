Congress extends support to Delhi MC employees’ union

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 23

To address the concerns of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Employees Union, core committee members today convened a meeting with Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely and AICC in-charge of Delhi, Deepak Babaria.

They demanded the cessation of contract jobs, the implementation of pension plans, fresh recruitment to fill vacant positions and the full payment of retirement benefits. As the negotiations unfolded, leaders expressed dissatisfaction with the MCD’s failure to address these pressing issues.

Jaikishan of the MCD Union Core Committee, announced plans to gherao the MCD headquarters at Civic Centre on January 10, 2024.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress