Congress holds ‘matka phod’ protests in Delhi

New Delhi, June 15

Thousands of Delhi Congress workers on Saturday held “matka phod” protests across all 280 blocks of Delhi to highlight the ongoing water crisis in the Capital.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said, “The Delhi Congress has been addressing the water scarcity issue for the past 20-25 days to ensure that people receive potable water for their daily needs. However, due to the inaction and procrastination by the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP government at the Centre, people have been struggling to get even a drop of potable water, and many residents have been complaining of receiving dirty water in their taps.”

Yadav criticised both the BJP and AAP governments for neglecting the plight of the people by blaming each other for the water scarcity instead of taking effective steps to resolve the crisis. He said, “The collusion between the tanker mafia and the ruling party MLAs, along with widespread corruption, are the primary reasons for Delhi’s water crisis.”

He added that the Congress has been addressing issues affecting the people, such as water scarcity and frequent power breakdowns, as the Delhi Government has not been proactive in resolving these issues. Yadav accused the BJP and AAP of playing “shadowboxing” over the BJP-ruled Haryana Government not releasing enough water to meet Delhi’s requirements. He argued that the AAP government should have approached the Central Government to secure water releases from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, but remained silent until the crisis escalated.

Yadav remarked that the Delhi Government’s failure to address the water shortage over the past 10 years, including not enhancing the water treatment capacity of Delhi Jal Board plants, demonstrates its neglect of the needs of the people of Delhi.

