Congress launches ‘talent hunt’ for youth

New Delhi, November 28

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely today unveiled a talent hunt programme that aims to encourage aspiring individuals, including talented youth, to participate in politics and contribute to social service within the Congress.

Speaking at a press conference at the DPCC office, Rajiv Bhawan, Lovely outlined the programme’s structure, emphasising its inclusivity for young people who may have hesitated to enter politics previously.

Under the “Pratibha to Parivartan” (talent to change) scheme, Lovely explained that the talent hunt programme aims to welcome professionals and ordinary individuals into politics, providing them an opportunity to contribute to the party and society.

The selection process involves interviews and group discussions, ultimately assigning responsibilities at various levels, including Pradesh Congress, district, block and ‘mandal’. To strengthen the party’s grassroots presence, Delhi Congress has already appointed observers at the district level. Lovely highlighted the success of a similar process in Madhya Pradesh and the Youth Congress, expressing confidence in replicating this achievement in Delhi.

In the upcoming days, the Congress plans to share online application links for interested individuals to participate in the talent hunt. After the initial application process, experts will assess and interview candidates, selecting suitable individuals for various roles.

Over the month of December, the talent hunt will focus on finalising positions for spokespersons, social media experts, content writers, graphic designers and RTI experts.

