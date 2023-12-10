Congress leader, social activists join AAP

New Delhi, December 9
Several prominent leaders and social activists, including long-time Congress leader Veerendra Kumar ‘Bindu’, today joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Kalkaji.
Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi extended a warm welcome to the new party members. Acknowledging the changing landscape of politics, Atishi said individuals driven by a commitment to public welfare and the nation are increasingly aligning with AAP.
She emphasised party’s transformative initiatives in various sectors, including education, health, water, electricity and transportation, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Bindu praised Kejriwal’s development model and commended the pace of work undertaken by AAP in areas such as schools, hospitals and neighbourhood clinics.
