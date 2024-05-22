Congress leaders pay tributes to former PM

New Delhi, May 21
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav led a gathering of Congress workers and leaders in offering floral tributes to late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary at the DPCC office on Tuesday.
The commemoration included a homage at Rajiv Gandhi’s Samadhi at Veer Bhoomi, attended by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
In a solemn ceremony, Yadav spoke about the legacy of Rajiv Gandhi, emphasising his contributions to India’s progress and development. He remarked, “Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the unity, integrity and progress of the country, and Indians will never forget his sacrifice.”
Yadav underscored the telecom and computer revolutions spearheaded by the late Prime Minister. “Rajiv Gandhi’s decision to introduce Panchayati Raj witnessed amazing results, fostering grassroots empowerment and fostering local development,” he added.
Comparing PM Narendra Modi’s and Rajiv Gandhi’s regimes, yadav said, “Rajiv Gandhi had achieved historic feats without indulging in theatrics or misleading the people with false promises.”
Besides, the Youth Congress organised a blood donation camp and around 400 units of blood were donated to the camp, according to a statement. Yadav, senior Congress leader Sandeep Dixit and Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather also took part in the blood donation camp.
