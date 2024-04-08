Congress manifesto promises major changes for Persons with Disabilities

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 7

The Congress has incorporated the demands of the disabled community into its manifesto for the 18th General Election. The manifesto outlines several initiatives aimed at addressing the needs and concerns of persons with disabilities.

Among the key demands highlighted in the manifesto is the expansion of Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution to prohibit discrimination based on disability, impairment, or sexual orientation. Additionally, the Congress pledges to provide representation for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in local government bodies, enforce the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, rigorously, allocate funds to promote sports among marginalised groups and revamp the universal healthcare programme to cater to different sections of society.

Article 15 of the Constitution, as mentioned in the manifesto, prohibits discrimination based on religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth. It mandates that the state cannot discriminate against any citizen on these grounds, ensuring equal access to shops, public establishments, wells, roads and other public facilities funded by the state.

On the other hand, Article 16 allows the state to enact special provisions to advance socially and educationally backward classes, economically weaker sections, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. This may include reservation of appointments or posts in the private sector.

Reacting to the manifesto, Arman Ali, Executive Director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), said, “Today marks a historic milestone for the disability community in India. The Congress’ announcement in its manifesto to expand Articles 15 and 16 to include protection against discrimination based on disability is not just a policy announcement; it’s a seismic shift in how our society perceives and includes persons with disabilities.”

Ali further emphasised the transformative impact of this move, stating, “This announcement isn’t just about legal protections; it’s about changing the status quo. It’s about challenging the entrenched stigma and prejudice that have held us back for generations. It’s about creating a more inclusive and equitable society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Earlier this year, the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People had released its own manifesto outlining the demands of the disabled community, urging political parties to acknowledge and incorporate them. Ali reiterated this call, urging all political parties to embrace disability as a fundamental aspect of diversity and prioritise the inclusion and empowerment of PwDs in every aspect of national life.

Account for 2.21 per cent of population

According to 2011 Census, there are 2.68 crore individuals categorised as ‘disabled’, accounting for 2.21 per cent of the total population

