Congress meets NHRC chief over rain-related deaths

New Delhi, July 2

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav said a delegation of senior Delhi Congress leaders met National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson Vidya Bharathi Sayani over rainrelated deaths on Tuesday, submitting a detailed memorandum.

The delegation demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of the 11 people who died during the heavy downpour on June 28, criticising the compensation amount announced by the AAP government as insufficient.

The memorandum also called for penal action against officials responsible for the fatalities, describing them as “murders” due to the failure of Delhi Government officials to make necessary preparations to address rain-related issues and waterlogging.

The delegation included chairman of the communications department and former MLA Anil Bharadwaj, former Delhi minister Mangat Ram Singhal, former MLAs Mateen Ahmed, Vijay Lochav, Amrish Gautam and Darshna Ramkumar, Delhi Bar Association Chairman KC Mittal, advocate Sarfraz Ahmed Siddiqui and Pradyuman Singh.

Yadav added that the NHRC Chairperson assured the delegation of prompt action, stating she would write to the departments concerned to investigate the lapses and hold officials responsible accountable. “Had the officials taken measures to tackle monsoon woes at least two months in advance, 11 innocent persons would not have lost their lives in the rains,” Yadav emphasised.

