Congress protests against NEET ‘leak’

New Delhi, June 21

Congress workers, led by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav, staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters at the Rouse Avenue on Friday. The demonstration was held to decry the alleged paper leaks and corruption in the NEET-UG exams, and to demand the scrapping of the exams and the disbanding of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Scrap exam immediately If the UGC-NET exams can be cancelled due to similar issues, why is the Union Minister delaying the cancellation of the NEET exams? In the interest of 24 lakh students and to safeguard their future, the NEET-UG exams should be scrapped immediately. — Devender Yadav, DPCC president

During the protest, Yadav and several other Congress workers were detained by police and taken to various police stations, including Samaipur Badli, before being released shortly thereafter.

Addressing the crowd, Yadav condemned the malpractices in the exams, saying, “The corruption in the exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has dashed the hopes of countless students. Prime Minister Modi, who addresses numerous topics in his

‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, has remained silent on the NEET-UG scandal, which has shattered the dreams of millions of youths.”

He pledged that the Congress party would persist in its fight for justice for the 24 lakh students affected by the scandal. “We are protesting peacefully on behalf of the youth and will not rest until those students who were cheated through paper leaks and corruption receive justice,” Yadav said.

Despite the police’s efforts to block their march with barricades, Congress workers assembled in large numbers at the DPCC office before heading to the BJP headquarters, carrying placards.

Yadav accused the Modi government of corruption and negligence, saying, “For the past 10 years, the people of India have endured the corrupt Modi Government. Exposed paper leaks and corruption in exams conducted since 2014 have revealed how youth have been victimized by the BJP’s dual politics. The Congress will protest to wake up the deaf and dumb Modi-led government and ensure justice for the students.”

He also referenced the Vyapam scandal in Madhya Pradesh, criticising the BJP’s handling of similar issues in other states. “The investigation into the Vyapam scandal, despite numerous deaths linked to it, has yet to reach a logical conclusion. The BJP is now extending its corruption to exams nationwide,” Yadav asserted.

The Congress demanded immediate action from the Union Education Minister to cancel the NEET-UG exams and disband the NTA.

