Congress raises alarm over surge in crime against women in national capital

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, December 7

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president, Arvinder Singh Lovely, expressed concern over Delhi’s high ranking in the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2022. Lovely highlighted the alarming increase in crime rates against women in the national capital.

According to the NCRB data, Delhi reported 14,247 cases of crimes against women in 2022, with a rate of 144.4, significantly surpassing the national average of 66.4. This revelation has sparked serious concerns about the safety of women and children in the city.

Lovely questioned the actions taken by the BJP-led government, particularly since the Delhi Police is under the direct control of the Union Home Ministry.

He criticised the BJP for its silence on the deteriorating law and order situation, emphasising that the Congress finds the escalating crimes against women and children unacceptable.

The DPCC has sought an appointment with the Police Commissioner to discuss the concerning law and order situation in Delhi.

Former MLA Alka Lamba also raised concerns about the increase in crimes against women and cybercrimes. She demanded an explanation from the BJP regarding the nearly doubled crime rates. She pointed out that crimes against women had surged by 72.4 per cent, including 5,585 cases of kidnapping.

#Congress