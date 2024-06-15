Congress seeks special Assembly session over water crisis

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 14

Following the Lok Sabha poll results, the Delhi Congress has resumed its criticism of the AAP-led Delhi government, this time over the severe water shortage affecting the city. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav called for a special session of the Delhi Assembly to discuss the water crisis.

He announced on Friday that the Delhi Congress would hold ‘matka phod’ (pot-breaking) protests in all 280 blocks of Delhi on Saturday to highlight the Delhiites’ plight amid the ongoing water crisis. The protests will see participation of thousands of Congress workers, local residents, former MPs, ex-MLAs, and various district and block Congress committee leaders.

Yadav also demanded accountability for the Rs 17,575 crore loss to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) due to water pilferage and leakage, urging that those responsible be identified and punished. “This scam has caused a massive water shortage in the capital. Instead of finding solutions, the BJP and AAP are playing politics with people’s lives,” he said.

Yadav noted, “When Congress was in power, the DJB was profitable. Today, the DJB has plunged into massive debt due to corruption under the BJP and AAP. Both governments are responsible for this crisis.”

Yadav criticised Delhi Water Minister Atishi for failing to address the water crisis effectively. “Instead of working to fix leakages and stop water theft by the tanker mafia, the minister is trying to mislead Delhiites with cooked up figures,” he stated.

Highlighting the extent of the crisis, Yadav said, “58 per cent of potable water in Delhi is wasted. If the government had taken effective steps, residents would not face such severe shortages. People are complaining about dirty water from taps, but the DJB has done nothing to address the problem.”

