Congress slams Centre over rising unemployment rate

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely expressed concern over the latest unemployment figures of Delhi, which exceeds the national average. The Modi government had failed to deliver on its promises of job creation, he said on Monday.

“It is deeply disturbing that Delhi’s unemployment rate has surpassed the national average. It exposes the Modi Government’s hollow promise of providing 2 crore jobs per year,” Lovely said.

The Congress leader highlighted the disparity in unemployment rates between men (5.1 per cent) and women (6 per cent) in Delhi compared to the national averages of 4.4 per cent for men and 3.3 per cent for women.

He warned of dire consequences if the current trend of unemployment persists. He predicted that by 2036, Delhi’s population will reach 2.65 crore, exacerbating the problem of youth unemployment in the national capital.

He criticised the BJP government for its failure to address the unemployment crisis in Delhi, accusing them of prioritising electoral gains over the welfare of small and medium businesses, which traditionally provide employment opportunities to the youth.

“The seven BJP MPs from Delhi have done nothing to generate job opportunities. Small and medium businesses have been forced out of business due to coercive measures such as the sealing of shops and the flawed implementation of GST and demonetisation,” Lovely asserted. He held both Delhi MPs and the Modi government accountable for the job losses.

Lovely also underscored the Congress party’s commitment to addressing unemployment through its Nyay Patra, crafted after extensive consultations with various stakeholders. “The Congress Nyay Patra aims to provide relief to all segments of society and tackle the unemployment crisis when the party assumes power,” he stated.

Highlighting the disillusionment among the populace, Lovely criticised the Modi government for years of unfulfilled promises. “For the past ten years, the Modi government has fed people promises without delivering on the crucial issue of job creation,” he lamented.

