Congress to hold election town halls in Delhi, says interim chief Devender Yadav

The town hall will be organised to discuss people’s issues such as price rise, unemployment, GST, pollution, women’s safety and security

Congress’ interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav along with party leaders Subhash Chopra, Haroon Yusuf and others address a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: ANI



PTI

New Delhi, May 13

Congress’ interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav on Monday said the party will hold around five to seven town halls in the national capital ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has agreed to address one of the town hall meetings, he said.

Polling for the national capital’s seven seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

The town hall will be organised to discuss people’s issues such as price rise, unemployment, GST, pollution, women’s safety and security, resettlement and unauthorised colonies in every Lok Sabha constituency and to find solutions, Yadav said.

A call centre has also been set up with teams of 70 volunteers each for every Lok Sabha constituency to provide information about functioning of the booth committees.

“One town hall and two to three roadshows and rallies will be held after May 19 in which senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to take part. We will try to hold a rally led by Rahul Gandhi before May 19,” a senior party functionary in Delhi said.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee has also set up war rooms for its three candidates at its state headquarters.

It said the war rooms will have two roles — coordinating with booth-level agents and workers and enhancing the reach of the candidates through social media.

A war room functionary said they have also come up with the “Rahul ji sahi hai” slogan for the elections.

“We contact local workers daily and tell them the schedule and programmes of the candidate. We also talk to them and get raw feedback. We provide them social media posts regarding the candidate so that they can make those viral,” he said.

The Congress’ campaign for the elections has reached a crescendo in Delhi with party workers and leaders mounting an aggressive outreach programme to cover all sections of people. The party is sparing no effort to win all seven seats, being contested in an alliance with its INDIA bloc partner, in Delhi with thumping margins, he said.

Under a seat-share arrangement, INDIA bloc constituents the Congress has fielded candidates from three seats while AAP is contesting from four. 

