Congress to join protest against Municipal Corporation of Delhi today

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, January 9

Congress workers, under the directive of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely, will participate in a demonstration organised by the MCD All Unions Core Committee at Civic Centre, Minto Road, on Wednesday, announced former Leader of the House, Jitender Kumar Kochar.

The protest being held against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) seeks the regularisation of thousands of sanitation and contract workers. It has been alleged that promises made for their regularisation have been left unfulfilled.

Kochar said the ruling party in the MCD has pursued a flawed policy, flouting electoral promises and maintaining sanitation workers on contractual duty. He said the plight of sanitation workers goes beyond concerns of employment status, delving into issues of reduced income and increased workload.

Despite a Supreme Court order in 2002 stipulating the regularisation of contractual employees working for over 240 days, no such action has been taken by the MCD in the past nine years, said former Congress MLA Jaikishan.

