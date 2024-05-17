Congress’s Nayak flays Centre over inflation

New Delhi, May 16

Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak criticised the government’s economic policies, highlighting the disproportionate impact of inflation on women during a press conference at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) headquarters on Thursday.

She drew attention to the drastic escalation in essential commodity prices, posing poignant questions to the government and demanding accountability for policies exacerbating the plight of the poor.

“PM Modi, tell us why has inflation brought tears of blood? Snatching food from the mouths of the poor, why impose GST on food items?” she queried, echoing the frustrations of countless struggling families.

Her address shed light on the harsh realities faced by millions grappling with soaring prices and job scarcity. “If anyone has been hit the hardest by inflation, it is the women of this country,” Nayak asserted.

She substantiated her claims with statistical evidence, citing the alarming surge in LPG cylinder and petrol prices over the past decade. “In May 2014, the price of an LPG cylinder was Rs 414, which soared to Rs 1,103 in July 2023. Similarly, petrol prices have skyrocketed from Rs 72 per litre in 2014 to Rs 95 per litre,” she lamented.

Addressing the pressing issue of unemployment, she emphasised the urgent need for comprehensive job creation measures. “The reality is that people now have plates but no food, degrees but no jobs, vehicles but no affordable fuel, cylinders but no LPG gas,” she remarked.

