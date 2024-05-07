Congress’s Udit unveils development plan for North West Delhi

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 6

Udit Raj, the Congress candidate of the INDIA Alliance, launched his campaign for the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat with the slogan, “Kaam Kiya Hai, Kaam Karenge”.

Key Promises Completion of railway overbridges at Ghevra, Kirari and Narela

Approval of underpass at Peeragadhi Chowk

Complete elimination of Bhalaswa landfill

Addressing waterlogging problem in Kirari

Setting up AIIMS-level hospital in constituency

Addressing a gathering here on Monday, he embarked on a spirited discourse, outlining his vision for the constituency and promising a new era of progress and development.

Reflecting on his previous stint as the representative of North West Delhi from 2014 to 2019, Dr Raj emphasised his commitment to the welfare of the constituents. “I seek votes from the residents of North West Delhi on the basis of the works I had done during my tenure,” he asserted, promising to bring about all-round development in the region.

Raj lamented the “setbacks” incurred during the tenure of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans, accusing him of not only stalling ongoing development projects but also not initiating works on projects sanctioned during Raj’s tenure. He urged voters to prioritise performance over rhetoric.

Promising a comprehensive overhaul of North West Delhi’s infrastructure and socio-economic landscape, Raj unveiled a detailed roadmap for progress. Among the key initiatives outlined were the completion of pending railway overbridges at Ghevra, Kirari and Narela, the construction of an underbridge connecting Nangloi, and the approval of an underpass at Peeragadhi Chowk.

Furthermore, he pledged to expedite the stalled metro project extending till Narela, enhance affordable housing schemes for slum-dwellers and embark on the beautification of Bhalaswa Lake for tourism. Additionally, he vowed to tackle environmental concerns by committing to the complete elimination of the Bhalaswa landfill and addressing waterlogging issues in Kirari.

In a bid to bolster educational and healthcare infrastructure, Raj proposed the establishment of new colleges and hospitals in the constituency, including an AIIMS-level hospital. He also promised to address long-standing grievances such as the lack of connectivity and amenities in various localities by implementing targeted development projects.

