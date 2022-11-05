 Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleges Arvind Kejriwal asked him to collect Rs 500 crore for AAP; party denies charge : The Tribune India

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleges Arvind Kejriwal asked him to collect Rs 500 crore for AAP; party denies charge

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia accuses BJP of striking deal with ‘conman sitting in Tihar’

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleges Arvind Kejriwal asked him to collect Rs 500 crore for AAP; party denies charge

Sukesh Chandrashekhar. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, November 5

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has made fresh accusations against AAP leaders, alleging that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked him to collect Rs 500 crore for the party and Delhi minister Satyender Jain threatened him.

The AAP has dismissed his charges.

In a ‘letter’ addressed to the media, Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli Jail here, also claimed that he gave more than Rs 50 crore to AAP which promised to nominate him to Rajya Sabha and after that Kejriwal attended a dinner party with Jain hosted by Chandrashekhar in 2016.

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that the BJP had struck a deal with the “conman sitting in Tihar”. He will level absurd allegations against Kejriwal every day and in return, the BJP will help him in the case, he tweeted.

Senior AAP leader Atishi alleged that after the failures of the ED, CBI, Income Tax, LG, and Delhi Police, the BJP has turned to the country’s “biggest conman” for help against the AAP.

However, the national spokesperson of BJP, Shezad Poonawala, asked Kejriwal if he had met the conman “at the farmhouse of his minister Kailash Gahlot” and sought to know what discussions were held.

He demanded that Kejriwal sack both Jain and Gahlot from his Cabinet. Jain is in jail in connection with a money laundering case.

In a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chandrashekhar had alleged that Jain extorted Rs 10 crore in 2019 for his “safety” in the prison.

He has now alleged that Jain, along with the former Tihar Director General, threatened him after his letter to the LG became public.

He claimed that he has submitted another complaint to the LG on Thursday detailing the allegations of corruption against Kejriwal, Jain and another AAP minister Kailash Gahlot.

Chandrashekhar alleged that Kejriwal forced him to bring “over 20 people to contribute Rs 500 crore towards his party”.

“If you think I am the biggest ‘thug’, why did you accept Rs 50 crore from me,” he asked Kejriwal.

The letter to the LG had alleged that he gave more than Rs 50 crore to AAP which promised to give Chandrashekhar an important post in the party in South Zone and also help him get nominated to Rajya Sabha following the expansion.

He had alleged that after his arrest in 2017 for the ‘two leaf symbol corruption case’ he was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited by Jain, who held the portfolio of the Jail ministry multiple times, asking him if he had disclosed anything related to his contribution to AAP to the investigating agency.

“Thereafter in 2019 again I was visited by Satyender Jain and his Secretary and his close friend Sushil in jail, and asked me to pay Rs two crore every month to him as protection money to live safely in Jail, and to get even basic facilities,” he alleged.

He claimed that Jain “asked me to pay Rs 1.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel, who he said was a loyal associate of his. He forced me to pay and the total amount of Rs 10 crore in a matter of 2 to 3 months was extorted from me through constant pressure.”

He added that all the money was collected in Kolkata through his associate.

“Hence a total amount of Rs 10 crore was paid to Satyender Jain, and Rs 12.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel,” the letter alleged, adding that Chandrashekhar had told the Enforcement Directorate about it.

Sandeep Goel was transferred from the Tihar Jail here, days after Chandrashekhar made the allegations, and the 1989-batch AGMUT cadre officer has been Jail and asked to report to the police headquarters (PHQ) for further orders.

Sanjay Beniwal, a 1989-batch IPS officer, is the new DG (Prisons).

AAP leaders bristled at the allegations, with Atishi saying that Chandrashekhar has become the “star campaigner” of the BJP. She claimed he will be released from the jail before MCD polls in Delhi and Gujarat and join the party.

The BJP is scared of losing Gujarat and MCD polls so they are making baseless allegations against AAP every day, she claimed.

“I have heard that Nadda ji will get him to join the BJP next week,” Sisodia tweeted.

Chandrashekhar was arrested after the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police lodged an FIR for cheating and extorting money from several individuals, including Religare Enterprises’ former promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'We have lost the will to live', say parents of Chhawla gangrape-murder victim after SC acquits all accused on death row

2
Haryana

Gurugram court issues arrest warrant against journalist Deepak Chaurasia for allegedly airing ‘morphed, edited and obscene’ videos of 10-year-old girl

3
Trending

4 Indore girls surround woman and kick, punch, hit her with belt; booked after video goes viral

4
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mastermind behind gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape case arrested, say police

6
Sports

Virat Kohli’s ‘2-word’ comment on Suryakumar Yadav’s post is the best compliment for the No.1 batter

7
Delhi

Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia as aide Dinesh Arora set to be approver in Delhi excise policy scam

8
Nation

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

9
Amritsar

Rs 100 crore to be spent for beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

10
Chandigarh

Mohali court sentences 2 retired police officials to life imprisonment  in a 1993 fake encounter case

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts
Punjab

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts

This 90-yr-old is managing stubble without burning
Punjab

This 90-yr-old Sangrur farmer is managing stubble without burning

Tirupati temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets
Nation

Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral
Trending

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral

Top News

Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to pronounce verdict on plea seeking ‘shivling’ worship today

Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14

As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer’s wife

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...

Efforts will be made for proper implementation of Anand Marriage Act in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...

Sidhu Moosewala's new song ‘Vaar’ released on Gurpurb, lauds Sikh valour

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes


Cities

View All

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir

Amritsar MC to procure anti-smog cannons to tackle problem of air pollution

Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination, says SGPC chief

Nagar kirtans taken out in Amritsar on Gurpurb eve

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Chandigarh gets 40 e-buses, 20 for long route also flagged off

Sustainable Mobility: 130-km cycle tracks suggested for Mohali, Panchkula

PGI department heads told to stock up test kits

ASI dismissed for taking Rs 17K bribe

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

Filing of nominations for Dec 4 Delhi MC poll begins

Manish Sisodia's aide to turn approver, court told

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

Dengue: In Jalandhar, MC gets active

Development funds halted, Nakodar sarpanches, panches stage protest

Jalandhar: Old post office road cries for repair, but who cares!

Families away, thieves break into three houses in Hoshiarpur

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

5 yrs on, sewage woes not resolved, vacant plots turn ponds in Ward 2

Finish ongoing road projects on time: MP to NHAI officials

Shimlapuri resident gets life term for killing woman over money dispute

Rs 4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Play depicting senior citizens’ plight staged at theatre festival

Amid increase in dengue cases in Patiala, chikungunya spreads tentacles

Patiala district administration launches adaptive learning software for govt school students