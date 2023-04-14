Connaught Place to be spruced up by June

PTI

New Delhi, April 13

The Connaught Place beautification project, which includes painting the outer and inner circles and the radials, will be completed by June, a New Delhi Municipal Council official said on Thursday.

The beautification of the historical market, stalled for months due to fund crunch, has been made possible by the State Bank of India agreeing to provide financial support under its Corporate Social Responsibility scheme.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) signed a pact with the State Bank of India and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) on March 31 to restore buildings in Connaught Place. The state-owned bank is providing Rs 3.19 crore, the official said.

The historic market was last renovated before the Commonwealth Games in 2010. It now requires a fresh coat as the paint has peeled off in several places. The pillars are stained with ‘pan’ and ‘gutkha’ spittle. The facade lighting, installed in 2010, also requires immediate attention, the official added.

“The total budget for this project is Rs 3,19,30,213 (Rs 3.19 crore), which has been approved by the bank under its CSR programme. It will be released on a written request after achieving the terms of milestones as set out in the agreement between INTACH and NDMC,” said the civic official.

“Work shall be completed by INTACH within three months after the date of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the three parties,” the official added.

With India presiding over the G20 bloc for a year, the beautification project will enable the NDMC to showcase the unique heritage of New Delhi, the official added.

The aim of the MoU is to ensure the conservation and restoration, including repair work and exterior painting work, of all buildings in the outer and inner circles and radial roads of Connaught Place, the official said.