Constable stabbed during raid

PTI

New Delhi, December 9

A man accused of robbery allegedly stabbed a constable when the latter tried to nab him in the Adarsh Nagar area, the police said on Saturday. He is said to be out of danger.

A police team had gone to nab Ajay alias Ganja, who is accused to have been previously involved in a snatching and robbery case near Macchi Market on Friday night.

“Ajay was sitting along with his friend Akash. On seeing the police team, Ajay and Akash tried to run but constable Bhupender tried to restrain them,” a police officer said.