Contaminated tap water in Mahipalpur

Amid growing concerns over the quality of tap water in Mahipalpur, residents have raised the alarm over the supply of contaminated water through the taps. Frustrated, residents of the locality have emphasised the urgent need for the authorities to address the issue. Despite numerous complaints, residents feel neglected and marginalised, with little to no action taken to redress their grievances.
Mukesh, Mahipalpur
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
