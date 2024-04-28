Contaminated tap water in Mahipalpur

Amid growing concerns over the quality of tap water in Mahipalpur, residents have raised the alarm over the supply of contaminated water through the taps. Frustrated, residents of the locality have emphasised the urgent need for the authorities to address the issue. Despite numerous complaints, residents feel neglected and marginalised, with little to no action taken to redress their grievances.

Mukesh, Mahipalpur

