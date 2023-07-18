 Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launches CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal : The Tribune India

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launches CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal

He says it will help crores of Sahara depositors get refund within 45 days after online registration

Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 18

Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah on Tuesday launched “CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal”, which is aimed at refunding the hard-earned money of crores of depositors in four cooperative societies of the Sahara Group in about 45 days.

Launching the portal Shah termed it a historic moment, as he said this is the first time when depositors are getting refunds in a case where multiple government agencies are involved and each one has done seizures.

The Minister assured the depositors that no one can stop their money now and that they will get the refund within 45 days after registering on the portal.

On March 29, the government had said money would be returned to 10 crore investors of the four cooperative societies within 9 months. The announcement followed a Supreme Court order directing transfer of Rs 5,000 crore from Sahara-Sebi refund account to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS).

Giving details of the refund process Shah said to begin with each depositor would get up to Rs 10,000 refund and subsequently the amount would be enhanced for those who have invested higher amounts. The corpus of Rs 5,000 crore would be able to take care of the needs of 1.7 crore depositors in the first phase, he added.

About 2.5 crore people have deposits of up to Rs 30,000 in the four cooperative societies namely Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd.

“Once the Rs 5,000 crore is utilised, we will approach the Supreme Court and request them to release more money so that the total refund of other depositors with higher amounts are processed,” Shah announced.

The portal is developed by a subsidiary of IFCI, for submission of legitimate claims by the depositors of these cooperative societies.

The Minister said there are two important requirements: Aadhaar registration with mobile and Aadhaar-linking with the bank account where refund is to be deposited. He went on to add that to facilitate depositors, Common Services Centre (CSC) are being roped in to help and guide them for online registration

