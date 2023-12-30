Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 29

A Delhi Police Head Constable was reportedly thrashed by four persons in the South Delhi area on Friday.

Biker was riding without helmet, licence South District DCP Chandan Chowdhary said the motorcyclist was stopped by the police as he was not wearing a helmet

When asked to show the licence and documents related to the vehicle, he called his brother to the spot

His brother, father and cousin later allegedly thrashed Head Constable Kuldeep and fled the scene. The vehicle rider was, however, caught by the police with the help of the people in the area

A fight broke out after two Head Constables, Kuldeep and Mukesh, stopped a motorcyclist without helmet and asked him to produce the licence and documents of the vehicle.

The incident occurred near the South Extension Part-II market. The motorcyclist was identified as Chayank Seelelan (22). Seelelan called his brother Tanishk Kumar at the spot.

South District DCP Chandan Chowdhary said: “A PCR call was received at the Hauz Khas police station regarding the quarrel at South Extension Part-II. On reaching the spot, it was found that the injured person had been taken to the AIIMS trauma centre by the PCR and the caller was not found at the spot and his phone was not reachable.”

“HCs Kuldeep and Mukesh were on special drive duty in civil dress in view of the upcoming New Year celebrations in the market,” The DCP added.

She said the motorcyclist was riding his vehicle in haste in the market area and was causing noise pollution the modified silencer of his vehicle.

“When HCs stopped the rider and showed him their identity cards of Delhi Police and asked him to show his driving licence and documents, he refused and was taken to the police booth,” the DCP said.

After some time, Tanishk Kumar, Anil Kumar (the father of the rider) and Badal Chaudhry (his cousin) came at booth and they began shouting at Kuldeep in vulgar language and threatened him with dire consequences as “they had someone known in a ministry”.

“When Kuldeep asked them to show the documents, the four suspects started to thrash him,” she said. Three of the suspects fled the spot, however, the rider, Chayank Seelelan, was caught by HC Mukesh with the help of the public.

“Further legal action will be taken against the suspects,” the DCP said.