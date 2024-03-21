Cops provide green corridor to transfer liver

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

The Delhi Traffic Police has facilitated the transportation of a cadaveric liver through a dedicated green corridor. The police transported the liver from IGI Airport to the Akash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital within 18 minutes. A green corridor of 16 km was planned in this regard and 35 traffic personnel were deployed on the corridor for smooth and fast transportation of the ambulance.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.