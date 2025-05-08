Council of Ministers commends armed forces, PM Modi

Delhi Council of Ministers on Wednesday passed a resolution expressing “heartfelt gratitude and appreciation” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps across the border in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The resolution was passed at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who led her Council in mourning the loss of 26 civilians killed in the Pahalgam attack.

The resolution hailed the Central Government’s “swift and decisive” response and commended the armed forces for their precision and courage. “The successful execution of Operation Sindoor has demonstrated India’s resolute commitment to national security and its unyielding stance against terrorism,” the statement read.

In its official wording, the resolution stated: “The Council of Ministers, GNCT of Delhi, expresses its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leadership and support to the Indian Armed Forces in executing Operation Sindoor.”

The resolution further emphasised India’s unity and resolve in the face of terror. “India stands united, and this operation is a testament to our strength, unity and determination to defend our people and our land,” it added.

The Council also praised the armed forces for their “bravery, precision, and patriotism,” underlining the national consensus on the need for a strong stance against terrorism.