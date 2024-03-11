Counterfeit jeans manufacturing racket busted

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

The District Investigation Unit (DIU) has exposed a racket of illegal manufacturing and sale of counterfeit jeans and pants of prestigious brands.

The crackdown led to the apprehension of four suspects during a series of meticulously planned raids conducted by a team led by DIU ACP Subhash Chand.

Operating under the guise of legitimate factories stitching jeans, the accused orchestrated a clandestine scheme to churn out fake jeans bearing labels of renowned brands like Levi Strauss and Calvin Klein.

The team seized 1,670 counterfeit jeans pants, along with bogus labels and four sewing machines. The arrested individuals have been identified as Taliv, Tarik, Wasim Khan and Mohd Shoib.

Upon interrogation, they confessed that they were involved in the illegal production and sale of counterfeit jeans and pants across Delhi, NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

The crackdown stemmed from a complaint received by the police, prompting swift action by the DIU. A case has been registered against the accused under the Copyright Act and further investigation is underway to apprehend other individuals involved in the illicit operation.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.