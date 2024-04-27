Couple held with 800 gm heroin

IANS

New Delhi: A couple was arrested with nearly 800 grams of heroin, for allegedly selling it here, police said on Friday. The accused were identified as Rajesh Rana (44) and his wife Neelam Rana (43), residents of Tilak Nagar, they said. The police was searching for Neelam, a proclaimed offender, an official said. A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered in this regard. PTI

‘Spiderman’ on bike in police web

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man and a woman donning Spiderman costumes and riding a bike without a helmet were caught in Delhi Police’s “web” and were fined, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Aditya (20) and Anjali (19), residents of Najafgarh, police said. According to police, a video made rounds on social media showing a person wearing a Spiderman costume and performing stunts on a motorcycle without a numberplate and a helmet on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER II) in Delhi. In the video, the man was later joined by a woman, who was also wearing the Spiderman costume. They were seen riding the motorcycle with the woman sitting pillion. PTI

Cyber fraudster dupes man of Rs 6L

New Delhi: A cyber fraudster, posing as a Station House Officer (SHO) of a police station in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, duped a Delhi man of Rs 6 lakh after telling him that his daughter had been caught for drug trafficking and seeking the money to resolve the matter. The criminal even played a recording allegedly featuring the cries of the victim's daughter to dupe him. A senior police official said a probe has been initiated after the registration of the FIR under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.