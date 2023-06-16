Couple run over by truck in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), June 15
A couple, in late thirties, was crushed under an allegedly speeding truck while going back home, the police said on Thursday. Nawab Singh and his wife Poonam, both resident of Sewa Nagar Colony, were returning home on Wednesday night on a bike from a market when the incident happened, Assistant Commissioner of police, Nand gram, Ravi Kumar Singh said.
Singh was taking a turn from Sewa Nagar road cut towards Patel nagar colony when a speeding truck hit the bike killing the couple on the spot, the ACP said. Passersby informed the police about the incident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead
Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway
Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking
Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...
India to get 30 US armed drones
DAC nod ahead of Modi’s state visit