Couple run over by truck in Ghaziabad

PTI

Ghaziabad (UP), June 15

A couple, in late thirties, was crushed under an allegedly speeding truck while going back home, the police said on Thursday. Nawab Singh and his wife Poonam, both resident of Sewa Nagar Colony, were returning home on Wednesday night on a bike from a market when the incident happened, Assistant Commissioner of police, Nand gram, Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Singh was taking a turn from Sewa Nagar road cut towards Patel nagar colony when a speeding truck hit the bike killing the couple on the spot, the ACP said. Passersby informed the police about the incident.