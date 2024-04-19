Court extends Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 26

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 18

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 26 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Courts extended Sisodia’s judicial custody after he was presented at the court following the expiration of his previous judicial custody.

Both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have asserted that irregularities occurred during the modification of the Delhi excise policy.

Sisodia’s judicial custody in the corruption case lodged by the CBI in the alleged scam also expires on April 26.

The CBI as well as the ED have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2020-21, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority’s approval.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023. The ED arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023 after questioning him in Tihar Jail. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

According to the probe agencies, the beneficiaries purportedly diverted illicit gains to the accused officials and falsified entries in their financial records to avoid detection.

