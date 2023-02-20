Court frames charges in 2020 Delhi riots case

PTI

New Delhi, February 19

A court here has charged a school owner and four others of rioting and arson in an alleged case of torching of properties and stone pelting during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

The court was hearing a case against Faisal Farooq, the owner of Rajdhani School, Md Parvez, Ashraf Ali, Sonu Saifi and Anis Qureshi.

They were accused of being a part of a riotous mob that torched a school (DRP Public School), houses and shops, besides pelting stones and throwing petrol bombs in the Dayalpur area on February 25, 2020.

According to the prosecution, the riotous mob was “using Rajdhani School as a base for the purpose of throwing petrol bombs and pelting stones at the properties belonging to Hindus”.

“I find that (all) accused persons… are liable to be tried for offences punishable under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 147 (rioting) 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 153A (punishment for promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 427 (punishment for committing mischief and thereby causing loss or damage to the amount of Rs 50 or upwards) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of the IPC,” Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said in a recent order.