Court lets Sisodia use MLA fund for projects

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

A Delhi Court on Thursday approved ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s request to use MLA fund for carrying out projects in Patparganj constituency. Sisodia had sought permission from a Delhi court to carry out various development projects in his constituency of Patparganj through MLA funds.

Party officials said, “Soon after the court’s approval, letters were sent to all relevant departments, ensuring that development work in Patparganj can commence promptly.”

Under the CM’s Road Reconstruction Scheme, Sisodia had requested the Urban Development Minister for the reconstruction of all damaged roads in Patparganj, official said. He also demanded the construction of new pipelines and streets in Mandawli, Chandar Vihar, Fazalpur Extension, School Block, Unchepar and West Vinod Nagar D-Block, the officials added.

