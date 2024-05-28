Court reserves order on taking cognisance of ED charge sheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 28
A local court on Tuesday reserved for June 4 its order on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money-laundering case.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved her order after hearing arguments by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which said there is sufficient evidence against the accused to prosecute him.
The ED has also named AAP as an accused in the charge sheet.
