Court says no to Sisodia’s bail pleas

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain bail pleas of senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in connection with the excise policy scam. A Vacation Bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Sandeep Mehta said Sisodia can revive his bail pleas after the CBI and the ED file chargesheet and prosecution complaint (equivalent of a chargesheet in a money laundering case), respectively. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Bench that the probe agencies would file their final chargesheet and prosecution complaint by July 3. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the “scam” and he resigned from the Delhi Cabinet two days later.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Manish Sisodia #Supreme Court