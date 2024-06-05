Court says no to Sisodia’s bail pleas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain bail pleas of senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in connection with the excise policy scam. A Vacation Bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Sandeep Mehta said Sisodia can revive his bail pleas after the CBI and the ED file chargesheet and prosecution complaint (equivalent of a chargesheet in a money laundering case), respectively. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Bench that the probe agencies would file their final chargesheet and prosecution complaint by July 3. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the “scam” and he resigned from the Delhi Cabinet two days later.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Manish Sisodia #Supreme Court
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals
Amritpal, Sarabjeet come up trumps | AAP wins three constitu...