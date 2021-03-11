Covid surge: Delhi makes mask mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation, those in private vehicles exempted

PTI

New Delhi, April 22

Within three weeks of lifting its mask mandate, the Delhi Government on Friday made masks mandatory at public places with immediate effect, and imposed a fine of Rs 500 for any violation as coronavirus cases rise in the City again.

However, those travelling together in a private four-wheeler are out of the purview of the new rule, according to an order issued by the city’s Health and Family Welfare Department.

The order does not mention if people travelling in hired cabs and taxis will be required to wear masks.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had in a meeting last Wednesday decided to make masks mandatory at public places with a fine of Rs 500 for any violation.

The DDMA meeting, attended by Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others, had noted that Covid case positivity rate has been increasing in Delhi over the past fortnight.

In its order on Friday, the DDMA said it took the decision on fine after examining all relevant facts related to the issue of penal provisions for not adhering to the protocol of wearing masks at public places.

“A fine of Rs 500 for not wearing of face mask at all public places in Delhi will be imposed from immediate effect till further orders,” the DDMA said.

On April 2, the Delhi Government had lifted the penalty of Rs 500 for not wearing face masks at public places as cases were fairly under control for a few weeks before that.

As far as people travelling in private vehicles are concerned, the Delhi Government has modified its rules on at least two occasions this year.

On February 4, the DDMA had allowed single person travelling in a private vehicle to remain without masks. From February 26, however, it tweaked the rule to say that no fine for violating the mask norm will be imposed on people travelling together in a private vehicle.

Coronavirsu cases and positivity rate have been on the rise for the past few days in the national capital.

On Thursday, it logged 965 fresh cases and one death. A day before on Wednesday, the number of fresh cases had crossed 1000 mark.