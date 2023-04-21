Covid surge: Wear masks, HC tells lawyers, litigants

PTI

New Delhi, April 20

Considering the surge in Covid cases, Delhi High Court on Thursday made it mandatory for lawyers, litigants and its staff members to wear face masks on the premises and follow appropriate protocol.

The high court, in a circular issued on its administrative side, noted the spread of the infection in the national capital and advised against large gatherings in the common and waiting areas to avoid any further spread of the virus.

“The Chief Justice has ordered to contain and combat the spread of Covid, the court staff, members of the bar and litigants, are directed to use face masks at all times in the court,” it said.