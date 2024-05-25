CP offers discount extravaganza on polling day

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 24

As Delhi braces for the Lok Sabha elections this Saturday, Connaught Place is transforming into a discount paradise for conscientious voters. Top franchises and local outlets alike are joining hands to incentivise voter turnout with a flurry of discounts, making it a win-win day for democracy and shoppers alike.

In an unprecedented move, the New Delhi Traders’ Association has rallied major brands and local stores in Connaught Place to offer substantial discounts to voters. From their beloved fast-food chains to chic boutiques, a total of 43 outlets are participating in the discount drive, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

KFC, Café Coffee Day, Blue Tokai, Pind Balluchi, Chaayos, Taco Bell, and Third Wave Coffee are among the big names leading the charge. These popular franchises are offering discounts ranging from 10 per cent to 25 per cent, rewarding those who have exercised their civic duty. Whether you’re in the mood for a cup of premium coffee or a sumptuous meal, these deals are making polling day even more appealing.

It’s not just the food and beverage outlets getting in on the action. Gangoly Watch & Eyewear is offering a generous 25 per cent discount on watches and eyewear until May 30 for voters. Park Avenue is providing an 18 per cent discount when you show your voter mark. For those looking for a more substantial deal, 38 Barracks is making a statement with a whopping 38 per cent off for voters, perfectly matching their name with their offer.

The initiative reflects a broader community effort to encourage a high voter turnout. By tying civic responsibility to tangible rewards, the New Delhi Traders Association and participating businesses hope to inspire more city residents to head to the polls. This blend of civic engagement and consumer delight underscores the spirit of democracy in action.

For Delhiites, these discounts provide an extra incentive to participate in one of the most crucial democratic processes. Whether it’s grabbing a meal at a favourite restaurant or snagging a new pair of sunglasses, the offers in Connaught Place are turning voting into a celebration of civic duty and community spirit.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha